Pakistan reiterates support for Kashmir issue

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday reiterated Pakistan’s principled position and support on the Kashmir issue. He emphasized that Pakistan is not a war-mongering nation and its desire for peace should not be misconstrued as weakness. He expressed confidence in Pakistan’s defence capabilities in the context of Indian aggression.





BOLNETWORK » / 🏆 9. in PK ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔