Pakistan reiterates support for Kashmir issue

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday reiterated Pakistan’s principled position and support on the Kashmir issue. He emphasized that Pakistan is not a war-mongering nation and its desire for peace should not be misconstrued as weakness. He expressed confidence in Pakistan’s defence capabilities in the context of Indian aggression.
ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:
BOLNETWORK » / 🏆 9. in PK
Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔