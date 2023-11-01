Pakistan Trade Deficit Expands in October

:

BOLNETWORK: IPP will hold first public show in Khanewal tomorrowLahore: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has announced a schedule public gathering from October 28 to December 09.

SAMAATV: Pakistan's inflation eases to 26.9% YoY in OctoberPakistan's headline inflation for the month of October registered at 26.9% on a year-on-year basis, showing a notable improvement from the previous month when inflation stood at 31.4%.

SAMAATV: – Dirham rate in Pakistan today: 31, October 2023Stay updated with the AED to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan. Get the latest news on UAE Dirham rates and currency dynamics.

SAMAATV: – Dollar rate in Pakistan today: October 31, 2023On Tuesday morning, the rate for US Dollar against the Pakistani Rupee stood at Rs281.50 as the interbank exchange rate saw a minor 10-paisa drop at the opening of the trading session

SAMAATV: October 31: Gold Prices in Pakistan increases by Rs 900 per tolaThe smaller denomination of gold, the 10-gram gold, also saw an increase in its rate. It is now being sold at Rs 182,613, having risen by Rs 771.

SAMAATV: Aitzaz Ahsan sees Nawaz Sharif’s return a ‘deal’Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan asserted on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif had returned to the country under a ‘’deal’’.

