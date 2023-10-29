Pakistan’s Stephen Constantine ready for “steep learning curve” in second round of World Cup qualifiers

Coach Constantine sees it as a learning experience.World Cup Qualifiers against stronger opponents would be a “steep learning curve” for his charges, according to Pakistan’s football coach Stephen Constantine.

“I think these six games for us are going to be a steep learning curve,” Stephen told The News in an interview. “We have not played for many many years and we are not playing regular football. When you add all of these things up and of-course it is going to be more difficult and if we had ten games together,” he added.

He declared that his subordinates would put in their best effort in a challenging round in Group G, which includes Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Tajikistan. “Yes we will go and will fight. Pakistan will now fight in any game when I am the coach and that’s the best we can hope for,” said Stephen, also a former India coach. headtopics.com

Pakistan’s match against Saudi Arabia in Dammam on November 16 will mark the start of their second round adventure. On November 21, Pakistan will welcome Tajikistan to Islamabad.Pakistan will host Jordan on March 21, 2024; Jordan will host Pakistan on March 26; Pakistan will host Saudi Arabia on June 6; and Pakistan will travel to Tajikistan on June 11 to play their final round match.

The two groups’ top teams advance to the third round. Stephen has a great deal of faith in his ability to extract maximum potential from his charges.“Obviously Saudi Arabia will be a very, very difficult opponent and we must be fairly disciplined and make sure to make the minimum amount of mistakes because they will punish us whenever they can.”“The overseas players will mostly meet us in Saudi Arabia as the window is so tight,” the coach said. headtopics.com

