Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at a weekly press briefing said the implementation of these laws was being carried out for the safety and security of the country.

“We explained to them that this policy doesn’t pertain to Afghans only and extends to all nationalities without valid documents to stay in Pakistan,” she said. “Our Palestinian brothers and sisters in Gaza are at the receiving end of an inhumane campaign of collective punishment by the Israeli occupation forces. We mourn the over 6500 civilians killed in Gaza including 2700 children as a result of Israel’s relentless and indiscriminate bombardment,” she said.

She said Pakistan expected from the UNSC a “more responsive and pro-active role” and added that any reforms or expansion needed to be of democratic nature rather than creating new centres of privileges. She rejected the notion that Pakistan exported any armaments and ammunition to Ukraine during its fight with Russia. headtopics.com

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she said, makes recommendations to the provincial governments about the visit of dignitaries, and the provinces collect the hunting fee. She said the hunting activity contributed to the socio-economic development of local areas and also strengthened bilateral ties with the countries.To a question on the United States’ decision to put sanctions on Chinese entities for allegedly facilitating Pakistan’s missile system, she said such designations contradicted the U.

