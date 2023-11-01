Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s barbaric attack on Jabalya refugee camp

The spokesperson of the foreign office said in a statement that Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s brutal attack on the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of people, including women and children.

The spokesperson said that the attack was the latest in a series of war crimes against Gaza, stressing the urgent need for an unconditional ceasefire to protect civilians from further carnage. “We urge the international community, especially Israel’s supporters, to take urgent measures to stop the attacks, end the siege of Gaza, and facilitate humanitarian corridors so that the besieged people of Gaza can provide relief supplies without interruption”, the spokesperson added.

It should be noted that the previous day, the Israeli Army brutally bombarded the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza, consequently resulting in more than 100 Palestinians being martyred and more than 15 being injured.Pakistan has strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in...Earlier,Pakistan has strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza, which resulted in 500 casualties.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, described this act as inhumane and unjustifiable, especially when the hospital was providing shelter and emergency care to civilians.

:

SAMAATV: Israel Hamas War Live udpatesAnger grows over Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Raid on Jabalia camp a stark reminder of Israeli war crimes in Gaza: PMPM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Palestinians

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Israel Vs Palestine Update | Pakistan Govt In Action | Breaking NewsLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Israel-Hamas War: Hamas Claims Israeli Soldier Killed in Gaza AttackLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Repatriation of illegal immigrants: Deadline ends for illegal residents to leave PakistanDeadline has ended for foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan to leave the country on voluntary basis. The government of Pakistan is honorably sending them back to their homeland. The government of Pakistan has made elaborate arrangements to accommodate illegal immigrants. Refugee camps have been set up in various areas of KP and Baluchistan.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Zaka Ashraf ‘allowed’ Babar Azam, team management to take decisions, avers HafeezFormer Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Interim Management Committee head, Zaka Ashraf had allowed captain Babar Azam to take decisions.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕