Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s barbaric attack on Jabalya refugee camp

The spokesperson of the foreign office said in a statement that Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s brutal attack on the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of people, including women and children.
The spokesperson said that the attack was the latest in a series of war crimes against Gaza, stressing the urgent need for an unconditional ceasefire to protect civilians from further carnage. “We urge the international community, especially Israel’s supporters, to take urgent measures to stop the attacks, end the siege of Gaza, and facilitate humanitarian corridors so that the besieged people of Gaza can provide relief supplies without interruption”, the spokesperson added.
It should be noted that the previous day, the Israeli Army brutally bombarded the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza, consequently resulting in more than 100 Palestinians being martyred and more than 15 being injured.Pakistan has strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in...Earlier,Pakistan has strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza, which resulted in 500 casualties.
The Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, described this act as inhumane and unjustifiable, especially when the hospital was providing shelter and emergency care to civilians.
