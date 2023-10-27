Pakistan’s World Cup semi-final hopes in jeopardy after South Africa loss

Pakistan’s World Cup hopes are uncertain.Outcomes in the coming week will decide Pakistan’s fate.In a gripping turn of events at the ICC Cricket World Cup, Pakistan’s campaign hangs by a thread, depending on a series of outcomes in matches involving other teams, particularly those of the formidable Australians.

The pressure is mounting on Babar Azam and his men as they find themselves in a precarious situation with just two wins in six games, totaling four points on the tournament table. Their path to qualification seems treacherous, requiring not only three convincing wins in their remaining matches but also fervently hoping for other game results to swing in their favor.

For Pakistan to secure a spot in the World Cup playoffs, their clearest route is to see Australia stumble in three of their four remaining matches. However, this appears unlikely given that two of these games are against comparatively weaker opponents – Afghanistan and Bangladesh. As a result, Pakistan is pinning their hopes on potential upsets in the tournament. headtopics.com

In addition to Australia’s challenges, Pakistan will need New Zealand to win three of their remaining matches, with one victory coming against Pakistan themselves. If Australia avoids any significant upsets but loses to New Zealand, then Net Run Rate (NRR) could become a critical factor in determining their fate.New Zealand must defeat Australia in Match 27.Sri Lanka must overcome Afghanistan in Match 30.New Zealand must beat South Africa in Match 32.

If, by some miraculous turn of fate, all these results materialize as Pakistan hopes, then India will finish with 18 points, New Zealand with 14, South Africa with 12, and Pakistan with 10 points, edging out Australia and Sri Lanka, who would be tied at 8 points each. However, it’s important to note that Australia remains a formidable opponent, and their win against Bangladesh in Match 43 could throw another curveball into Pakistan’s plans. headtopics.com

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Set A Target Of 271 Runs For South AfricaPakistan has set a target of 271 runs for South Africa in the26th match of ICC World Cup in Chennai. PTV Sports HD is telecasting the match live. Earlier, Pakistan in the must win game against South Africa decided to bat first after winning the toss. Pakistan bowled out for 270 runs in 46.4 overs. مزید پڑھ ⮕