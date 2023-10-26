Pakistan’s forex reserves plunge yet again

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported a decrease of $220 million in foreign exchange reserves for the week, bringing the total to $7.5 billion as of October 20, 2023, according to data released on Thursday.

The country’s total liquid foreign reserves now amount to $12.6 billion, with commercial banks holding reserves worth $5.1 billion. The central bank attributes this decline in reserves to debt repayments. During the week, Pakistan’s central bank reserves experienced an increase of $67 million.

In July of this year, inflows from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Saudi Arabia, and the UAE provided a boost to the bank's reserves as part of a $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA). However, ongoing debt repayments, increased import payments following eased restrictions, and a lack of inflows have put pressure on the bank's reserves. headtopics.com

