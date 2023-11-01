PTI appoints Senator Ali Zafar as parliamentary leader in Senate

Simultaneously, the Senate continued its discussion on a motion concerning Israeli actions and aggression against innocent Palestinians.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SAMAATV: Lahore police summon Asad Umar in May 9 casesThe Lahore Police have summoned PTI leader Asad Umar to the DIG investigation headquarters on November 1 (Wednesday) to record his statement in five terror cases pertaining to the May 9 mayhem.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: PTI’s Kamran Bangash sent to Tank Jail on 14-day judicial remandA local court of Tank on Wednesday sent PTI senior leader Kamran Bangash to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

EXPRESSNEWSPK: ہیش ٹیگ# سیاست ۔ 30 اکتوبر ۔ 2023ءSiyasat With Farwa Waheed | Ali Muhammad Khan | Nadeem Afzal Chan | Munir Akram | 30 October 2023

ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: No restriction on PTI to contest elections, says caretaker PMISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Tuesday said there was not restriction on the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to contest elections, Bol News reported.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Interim bail of Asad Umar, PTI chief’s sisters extended in May 9 casesThe Anti-Terrorism Court extends interim bail of PTI’s Asad Umar, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in May 9 attack cases until November 22s.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: PTI workers re-arrested after release from Adiala JailWorkers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were re-arrested by the Punjab police, right after getting released from the Adiala Jail.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕