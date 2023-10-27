PTI And PPP Aik Page Par? | Arif Alvi Statement | Who Is Going To Free? | Tajzia

Martin Kobler Exclusive Interview | Pakistan And Germany Relation Inside Story | BOL NewsRussian President Warn Israel to Stop War | Israel – Palestine Conflct | Breaking NewsIslamabad on High Alert | PTI Long March Latest Updates | Azadi March | PMLN vs PTI | Breaking NewsPakistan Kay Halaat Kharab | Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan | Pakistan Inflation | Breaking NewsIsrael Attack on Gaza | BOL News Headlines at 3 PM | Israel Palestine ConflictChairman PTI Chapter Closed? | BOL News Headlines At...

ECP rejects President's remarks on delay in general electionsPresident Arif Alvi calls for level playing field for all

Level-playing field a must for free and fair elections: President Alvi

Alvi says president will continue his duty until next president electedPresident Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is in search of a new narrative lure its supporters and voters.

President directs varsity to accommodate student who missed course due to COVID-19ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has asked Air University to reconsider the case of granting one additional year to its female student.

President Arif Alvi calls for level playing field for allPresident Arif Alvi said that it is important to give level playing field to all political players before the elections while reiterating that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is 'still' his leader.

President Alvi's interview to private channel: I condemned 9 May incidents as a President: Dr. Arif AlviPresident Dr. Arif Alvi has said that he has condemned may nine incidents as a President. Talking to a private channel Dr. Arif Alvi said that constitution has allowed the president to keep discharging his duties till the election of next President.