PTI workers re-arrested after release from Adiala Jail

Both of them were detained by the police in a case registered against them in the Civil Lines Police Station regarding the May 9 events.In a similar treatment to PTI workers, former provincial minister Kamran Bangash had been arrested again, moments after securing bail in cases by the Peshawar Anti-Terrorism Court.

Despite being granted bail by the court, Kamran Bangash was re-arrested in Tank by the police on Tuesday. A case has been registered against Kamran Bangash in City Police Station, DPO Tank Iftikhar Shah asserted, adding that a case of 153A has been registered against Bangash.

BOLNETWORK: BOL News Headlines at 3 PM | Adiala Jail | Imran Khan CipherLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

BOLNETWORK: Interim bail of Asad Umar, PTI chief’s sisters extended in May 9 casesThe Anti-Terrorism Court extends interim bail of PTI’s Asad Umar, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in May 9 attack cases until November 22s.

BOLNETWORK: No restriction on PTI to contest elections, says caretaker PMISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Tuesday said there was not restriction on the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to contest elections, Bol News reported.

BOLNETWORK: Court seeks arguments in illegal marriage case from PTI lawyerThe court sought arguments from the lawyer of the former prime minister in the case of Iddat Nikah against Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi

SAMAATV: Lahore police summon Asad Umar in May 9 casesThe Lahore Police have summoned PTI leader Asad Umar to the DIG investigation headquarters on November 1 (Wednesday) to record his statement in five terror cases pertaining to the May 9 mayhem.

SAMAATV: PTI convenes huddle in response to Imran Khan's food poisoning accusations'The CJP and CJ IHC must intervene and immediately stop these attempts. His talk with lawyers confirms once again how his life is at threat,' added PTI spokesperson.

