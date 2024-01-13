PSL 2024 Schedule – The 9th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to begin on February 17, 2024 at Lahore. The opening match will feature the two-time champions and current titleholders, Lahore Qalandars, facing off against Islamabad United, winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions. This premier cricketing event will be played across 4 cities—Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi—culminating in the final at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18.
The tournament, featuring six teams, will consist of 34 T20 matches. Karachi is set to host the most matches this season, counting to 11 out of 34, which includes a qualifier, two eliminators, and the final. Rawalpindi and Lahore will host nine group matches each, and Multan, the city of saints, will host only five matches.This year’s edition will follow the same pattern as last year’s, with the tournament being played in two legs. The first leg will be staged in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium, which include the first fourteen matches from February 17 to 2
