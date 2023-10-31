HEAD TOPICS

PPP will form govt with the support of people: Asif Zardari

SAMAATV1 min.

PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari said his party believes in serving the masses and will form government with the support of people.

خبریں ذریعہ

SAMAATV

پاکستان عنوانات

تبصرہ لکھیں

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOLNETWORK: Asif Zardari Dabang Statement | PPP Big Surprise In Election | Breaking NewsLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Aitzaz Ahsan sees Nawaz Sharif’s return a ‘deal’Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan asserted on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif had returned to the country under a ‘’deal’’.
ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Khawaja Asif Emotional Statement | Israel Vs Hamas | Palestine | GazaLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: General Election 2023 In Pakistan | PPP Big Plan | Supreme Court In ActionLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Afghan Illegal Refugees Last Day | Deadline End | Caretaker Govt In ActionLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Afghan Illegal Refugees Last Day | Caretaker Govt In Action | Police In ActionLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕