PPP will win elections, predicts Murad Ali Sindh

SAMAATV: PPP will form govt with the support of people: Asif ZardariPPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari said his party believes in serving the masses and will form government with the support of people.

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: World Bank Director Meets Cm Sindh: Benhassine Appreciates Performance Of Sindh GovernmentThe country director of World Bank Najy Benhassine met with Chief Minister Of Sindh Justice Retired Maqbool Baqir at Chief Minister house Karachi. The country director of the world bank appreciated the performance of the Sindh government regarding rehabilitation of flood affected people in a better way.

BOLNETWORK: ATC court acquits Sindh Secretariat rocket launcher attack case suspects after 29 yrsKarachi: The court acquitted the accused of a rocket launcher attack on the Sindh Secretariat after 29 years on Tuesday, Bol News reported.

EXPRESSNEWSPK: ہیش ٹیگ# سیاست ۔ 30 اکتوبر ۔ 2023ءSiyasat With Farwa Waheed | Ali Muhammad Khan | Nadeem Afzal Chan | Munir Akram | 30 October 2023

SAMAATV: Aitzaz Ahsan sees Nawaz Sharif’s return a ‘deal’Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan asserted on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif had returned to the country under a ‘’deal’’.

SAMAATV: Sindh minister enhances public grievance resolution through integration of key servicesFind latest breaking, trending, viral news from Pakistan and information on top stories, weather, business, entertainment, politics, sports and more. For in-depth coverage, Samaa English provides special reports, video, audio, photo galleries, and interactive guides.

