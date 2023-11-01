PML-N invites applications for issuing party tickets

As per the details, PML-N has issued a form for both the National and provincial assembly seats for the aspiring candidates. The form can be obtained from Nov 1 to 10. For the general and reserved seats of National Assembly, the aspirants will have to pay 2 lac rupees to get the party ticket.

The aspiring candidates will pay 1 lac rupees for the general and reserved seats of provincial assembly.The aspiring candidates would also submit an affidavit showing complete trust in the leadership of party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.It has also been made clear in the form that candidates would fulfil the Article 62 and 63 of the constitution of Pakistan.

The candidates would also submit their efforts in the restoration of democracy and past performance in their respective constituencies.Moreover, PML-N has decided to highlight its previous performance during the election campaign.

It was decided in yesterday’s party meeting that the development projects of Nawaz Sharif’s tenure would be highlighted in the election campaign. The party will go into the polls on the basis of its past performance.

It was decided in the meeting that the manifesto of PML-N would be prepared soon and then the parliamentary board would be announced. Party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif would address the public rallies across the country once the tickets are announced finally.

