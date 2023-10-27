PM, US envoy discuss economy, repatriation of illegal foreigners

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, on Thursday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and discussed various matters including repatriation of illegal foreigners.

The prime minister highlighted the steps being undertaken by the government in priority areas, particularly for stabilization of the economy, repatriation of illegal foreigners, as well as the ongoing electoral process.

Regional developments, including the situation in Gaza, were also discussed, the PM Office said in a statement.No one wants Steel Mills, to be removed from privatisation list

