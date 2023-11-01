HEAD TOPICS

PM Tweets: Kakar condemns rising Israeli aggression against Palestinians

Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has strongly condemned the rising Israeli hostilities and aggression against civilians in Gaza. In a tweet today, He said yesterday’s air raid on Jabalia camp, where hundreds of lives were lost, including women and children, was a stark reminder of ongoing Israeli brutalities and war crimes in Gaza.

