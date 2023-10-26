Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has said that Pakistan wants better relations with its neighboring countries, but India's point of view is the opposite.

In an interview to china's phoenix tv, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-Ul-Haq Kakar said that Pakistan wants normal relations with its neighbors. But the desire for peace is not visible on the other side. He said he don't see any improvement in it at this time.

Talking about the Kashmir issue, he said that it is a long-standing problem that should be resolved according to the resolutions of the United Nations.At that time China started CPEC and the success of the first phase of this project further improved the relations between the two countries.The Caretaker Prime Minister said that this is my first visit to China and it has impressed him a lot. headtopics.com

Before that i traveled to different countries in Europe, but after reaching Beijing, its development has surprised me. Prime Minister said that China has made its place in the world with great development and special efforts.

In response to a question, the Caretaker Prime Minister said that climate change is a major challenge. He said Pakistan faced a major flood last year due to climate change, which caused billions of dollars in damage to infrastructure, including precious lives.Talking about Urumqi visit, the Caretaker Prime Minister said that this visit is very important because it is connected with our relatively underdeveloped region of Gilgit-Baltistan.Al Azizia And Avenfield References: IHC Restores Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's Appeals ... headtopics.com

