PM Kakar invites Rwanda to open diplomatic mission in Islamabad

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of the Senate of Rwanda led by Senate President Dr Kalinda François-Xavier, reiterated the desire to strengthen Pakistan’s ties with Africa, particularly in trade, investment, IT and agriculture.

Pakistan has already opened its mission in Kigali in 2021, according to a statement issued by the PM’s Office.Emphasising the significance of parliamentary exchanges, PM Kakar welcomed and appreciated the first-ever visit by the president of Rwandam Senate to Pakistan.The Rwandan Senate president expressed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to his delegation.

The dignitaries had very useful meetings with parliamentarians and government officials during their stay in Islamabad. The Rwandan delegation is on an official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

