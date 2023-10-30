PM Interacts With Students In Lahore, ECP Has The Mandate To Announce Poll Date: Kakar

Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq says Election Commission has the mandate to announces date for the polls and the Caretaker Government is responsible to facilitate the Commission in holding free and fair elections in the country.

The Prime Minister said this while interacting with students at Lahore University Of Management Sciences in Lahore. The Prime Minister said Pakistan is a transitional democracy, we need reforms beyond political affiliations.The Prime Minister said he is not a product of force Military takeover.Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti: Balochistan Issue Not To Be Compared With Othe ...Federal Cabinet Meeting Underway: Matters Related To Political Situation, Electi ...

PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Reaffirms Commitment To Further Cement Strategic Ties With TurkiyeCaretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to further cement its multidimensional strategic ties with Turkiye, especially in the economic domain. مزید پڑھ ⮕

PM Anwaar Kakar reaffirms commitment to further cement strategic ties with TurkiyeISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan's abiding commitment to further cement its multidimensional strategic ties with Turkiye, especially in the economic domain. مزید پڑھ ⮕

President Rwanda Arrives In Islamabad: Dr. Kalinda To Meet President Alvi, PM KakarPresident Of Senate Of Rwanda Dr Francois Kalinda arrives in Islamabad along with five-member delegation. Delegation expected to meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar and others. Rwanda Parliamentary Delegation also expected to meet Chairman Senate. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Australian university announces scholarships for Pakistani studentsLAHORE: Australia’s University of Wollongong (UOW) has announced its most prestigious Vice-Chancellor’s Leadership Scholarships for Pakistani students. مزید پڑھ ⮕

CM Naqvi inaugurates ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ festivalCM Naqvi inaugurates ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ festival مزید پڑھ ⮕

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services Dr. Nadeem Jan calls on PMCaretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services Dr. Nadeem Jan calls on the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. مزید پڑھ ⮕