PM talks to media Registered afghan refugees not being repatriated: Kakar

Talking to the Media on the occasion of his visit to the Mayo Hospital in Lahore, the Prime Minister said only illegal foreign residents will be deported and it is not our aim to capture or grab someone's property.

He said no country in the world allows illegal residents to stay in their land and a citizen of any country can enter Pakistan with a valid visa. The prime minister said the election commission will finalize the dates of general polls and election commission will fulfill its constitutional obligations. He assured every possible assistance to ECP.

He said that Pakistan will keep on supporting the legitimate struggle of the people of Palestine. He said Pakistan asks for immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestine. He said IMF delegation will visit Pakistan on November 2 to review the loan as we have completed our task regarding IMF Conditions.Repatriation Of Illegal Immigrants: Deadline Ends For Illegal Residents To Leav ...

