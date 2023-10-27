PM shares documentary on Kashmir: untold stories of courage, self-determination of Kashmiris presented well

In his tweet the Prime Minister said, witness the untold stories, the courage, and the long path to self-determination in Kashmir through this documentary, The True Version: Kashmir Dispute.Illegal Occupation: Kashmiris To Observe October 27 As Black Day ...

India covering up Israel-like war crimes in occupied Kashmir: SAPM

Pakistan, Kashmiris on both sides of LoC observe Black Day today
Call for observance of the shutdown and Black Day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

Illegal occupation: Kashmiris to observe October 27 as Black Day
Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world will observe Black Day today to convey a message to the world that they reject illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

PM, US envoy discuss economy, repatriation of illegal foreigners
PM Kakar emphasized the significance of strong ties between Pakistan and the United States.

Pakistani paraolympian wins gold at 4th Para-Asian Games in China
PM Kakar congratulates Haider Ali

IHC written order on extending Nawaz's protective bail till Oct 26
Asks ex-PM's lawyers to satisfy court on maintainability of applications seeking restoration of appeals