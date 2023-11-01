PM reiterates resolve to facilitate downtrodden segments of society

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday, to review the progress and achievements of Benazir Income support Program. The Prime Minister appreciated the results of BISP programs and its performance but emphasized that sustainable future of Pakistan is linked with financial self-reliance of the people.
He directed the concerned authorities to prepare a plan for collaboration among the government and private welfare organizations so that BISP beneficiaries can be provided technical training as per the needs of the job market.
The Prime Minister also emphasized that large business organizations and individuals should partner with Benazir Income Support Program under Corporate Social Responsibility.He reiterated that the state of Pakistan will provide all possible assistance to the weak segments of society.
The Prime Minister was briefed that Benazir Income Support Program is benefiting 60 million people across the country.
