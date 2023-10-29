PIA’s financial crisis persists as over 50 flights cancelled

More than 50 flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were cancelled as the financial crisis of the national flag carrier persists, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Sunday.

A large number of tourists were stranded due to the closure of the PIA’s domestic route. They kept waiting for the PIA flights in Gilgit and Skardu. After Tourism Minister Wasi Shah took notice, flights to Gilgit were restored, and the PIA made ATR planes functional for Gilgit flights.PIA flight PK602 flew from Islamabad Airport to Gilgit with an hour’s delay.It is to be noted here that as many as 650 flights of the PIA have been cancelled during the past 13 days.

The national airline has to bear the loss of Rs8.5 billion during the past 13 days due to the cancellation of the flights.Zhalay Sarhadi questions casting process for Pak-Turk series Selahaddin EyyubiDelta suspends Israel flights through October 31 headtopics.com

PIA’s four boeing planes grounded amid financial crisisFour Boeing 777 aircraft belonging to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have been grounded due to the financial constraints faced by the airline. مزید پڑھ ⮕

PIA receives Rs 8 billion lifeline to address financial crisisThe Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved Rs 8 billion in funds to revive the national airline Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The funds will be used to address emergency needs and challenges faced by PIA مزید پڑھ ⮕

PIA, PSO forge agreement amid fuel crisisPSO extending PIA's credit limit by an additional Rs5 billion مزید پڑھ ⮕

PIA, PSO reach agreement to resume flight operation at earliestThe Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) have reached an agreement to cater the issue of halted flight operation. مزید پڑھ ⮕

آمدن پر ٹیکس : 50 ہزار روپے ماہانہ کمانے والوں کے لئے بڑی خبراسلام آباد : فیڈرل بورڈ آف ریونیو ( ایف بی آر) حکام نے ماہانہ 50 ہزار روپے آمدن پر انکم ٹیکس چھوٹ ختم کرنے کی تردید کردی مزید پڑھ ⮕

آمدن پر ٹیکس : 50 ہزار روپے ماہانہ کمانے والوں کے لئے بڑی خبراسلام آباد : فیڈرل بورڈ آف ریونیو ( ایف بی آر) حکام نے ماہانہ 50 ہزار روپے آمدن پر انکم ٹیکس چھوٹ ختم کرنے کی تردید کردی مزید پڑھ ⮕