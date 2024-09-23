PIA ve Funadiq Turizm Arasındakı İş Birliğiyle Pak-Suudi Arabistan Turistliğini Artırmayı Hedefliyor

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines and Funadiq Travel and Tourism Services, the official representative of the Saudi Tourism Authority in Pakistan , have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance tourism and air travel between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

At the signing ceremony, PIA CEO AVM Amir Hayat emphasized that the partnership demonstrates PIA’s dedication to improving travel experiences for its passengers. By partnering with Funadiq and the Saudi Tourism Authority, PIA aims to make travel between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia more convenient and enjoyable for its customers.

PIA Funadiq Suudi Arabistan Turizm Pakistan

ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:



BOLNETWORK / 🏆 9. in PK

پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Efforts being made to resume PIA flights to UK, says DarEfforts being made to resume PIA flights to UK says Dar

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Tom Suozzi appointed Pakistan Caucus chairman in US CongressVows to strengthen Pak-US economic, bilateral ties

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

12 flights from Karachi airport cancelled due to bad weatherSevere weather leads to 12 flights cancelled from Karachi airport, causing passenger disruptions. Major airlines like PIA and Sere...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Pak Tea House hosts session on The Dark ComedyThe Dark Comedy session at Pak Tea House explores the nuances of black humour, featuring discussions from prominent literary figur...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Global condemnation of terror attacks in Balochistan: EU, Iran, and Turkey express solidarityBalochistan Terror Attacks receive strong condemnation from the EU, Iran, and Turkey, with international support expressed for Pak...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Suzuki Bolan ends production in Pakistan after 36 years; check details hereIt's finally time to bid farewell to legendary Suzuki Bolan as Pak Suzuki has decided to discontinue minivan, replacing it with new model.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »