PIA receives Rs 8 billion lifeline to address financial crisis

In a bid to revive the National airline Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Friday again approved funds amounting to Rs 8 billion.

The ECC meeting, chaired by caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, made this crucial decision to extend financial support to the national airline. The allocated funds are intended to address emergency needs and challenges faced by PIA.

The much-needed financial assistance will be provided by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to support PIA during its ongoing financial crisis. Furthermore, the ECC also greenlighted an agreement between the Civil Aviation Authority and PIA, allowing for the smooth provision of these funds. This development aims to provide relief to PIA and contribute to the stability and sustainability of Pakistan's flag carrier. headtopics.com

