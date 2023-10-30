PIA partially resumes flight operations

PIA, PSO reach agreement to resume flight operation at earliestThe Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) have reached an agreement to cater the issue of halted flight operation. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Investors on edge as Middle East conflict intensifiesOn Friday, Israeli air and ground forces stepped up operations in the Gaza Strip مزید پڑھ ⮕

PIA’s financial crisis persists as over 50 flights cancelledNational flag carrier has to bear Rs8.5b loss due to flights cancellation in 13 days مزید پڑھ ⮕

Man City wary of Rashford threat despite poor form, Walker says before derbyRashford is struggling in front of goal for the record 20-time top-flight champions this season مزید پڑھ ⮕

LESCO Anti-Power Theft Operation: 213 Illegal Connections Disconnected, 26 Persons ArrestedAnti power theft operations continue in the Lahore electric supply company region. On the 51st day, LESCO along with law enforcement agencies found 213 connections being used for electricity theft and 26 suspects have been arrested. All 213 connections have been disconnected and 138 firs have been registered. مزید پڑھ ⮕

PIA partially resumes flight operationsPakistan International Airlines (PIA) partially resumes flights, including 22 routes. Get the latest updates on PIA's flight operations and schedules. مزید پڑھ ⮕