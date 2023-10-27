Punjab Info Minister Addresses News Conference: Illegal Immigrants Have To Leave Punjab Till October 31

Caretaker Information Minister Punjab, Amer Mir says the illegal immigrants have to leave Punjab Province till October 31.

Addressing a news conference, the Caretaker Punjab Minister warned that a crackdown will be launched after the Government's October deadline for illegal residents.

مزید پڑھ:

PTVNewsOfficial »

Parvez Elahi again handed in Lahore ACE custodyFormer Punjab CM Parvez Elahi again handed in Lahore ACE custody مزید پڑھ ⮕

LHC rejects millers' plea for larger bench on sugar pricingThe bench announced its verdict reserved on the petition of millers against Punjab govt notification مزید پڑھ ⮕

Parvez Elahi placed in ACE custody againFormer Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday placed under the custody of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). مزید پڑھ ⮕

Punjab cabinet issues written order to suspend sentence of Nawaz SharifLAHORE: The interim cabinet of Punjab has issued a written order to suspend the sentence of former prime minister and leader of Muslim League مزید پڑھ ⮕

Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals: government will not extend date after October 31 deadlineLast 4 days are left for all illegal foreign nationals to leave Pakistan. The government of Pakistan has already intimated all illegal foreign residents to leave Pakistan by October 31. Suspicious persons have been identified through geo-fencing on a large scale in the country by the security forces. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Chairperson of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab Sarah Ahmad calls on PMChairperson of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab Sarah Ahmad called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. مزید پڑھ ⮕