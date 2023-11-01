Punjab Govt imposes smog emergency in province

The decision to implement the smog emergency in Punjab was taken in a meeting chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The caretaker chief minister said that masks have been made mandatory for the health of students and provincial ministers should visit government and private schools. Challenges against farmers should be withdrawn during smog.

He said that farmer brothers should not burn crop residue. He said action should be continued against smoke emitting vehicles and factories and all possible steps should be taken to reduce smog.It should be noted that earlier the Lahore High Court had held the Punjab government responsible for the current smog situation and had directed to impose an immediate smog emergency.The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered authorities to impose a...

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered authorities to impose a smog emergency to minimize potential health damage to residents. The court also directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to be included in the smog emergency.Advertisement

:

SAMAATV: Environmental emergency declared in Punjab as smog crisis intensifiesAs a measure to protect the health of students, masks have been made mandatory for all school-going children for a period of one month. The caretaker chief minister reiterated the importance of this decision, emphasizing that the well-being of students is paramount.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Smog issue to be taken up with India at diplomatic level: PM KakarISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has assured the Punjab government of taking up the issue of the smog caused by the burning of crops with India at the diplomatic level.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Lahore smog crisis: Caretaker minister declines to declare school holidayThe Punjab Cabinet Committee convened its second meeting to discuss the escalating smog issue, but none of its members decided to shut down schools this week.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: LHC orders smog emergency declaration and crackdown on pollutersJustice Shahid Kareem issued the order

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: PM meets caretaker CM Punjab: Progress of development projects in Punjab discussed in the meetingPrime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi In the meeting, the progress of development projects in Punjab under the leadership of the caretaker provincial government was discussed.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: 178 brick kilns sealed over smogThe city district administration on Tuesday intensified the efforts to combat the growing smog problem in Lahore.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕