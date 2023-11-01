Practice And Procedure Act Hearing | Supreme Court Decision | Tajzia

Martin Kobler Exclusive Interview | Pakistan And Germany Relation Inside Story | BOL NewsPMLN In Action | Who Minus From Election?| Amir Zia Shocking Revelations| Ab Pata Chala| 31 Oct 2023Islamabad on High Alert | PTI Long March Latest Updates | Azadi March | PMLN vs PTI | Breaking NewsPakistan Kay Halaat Kharab | Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan | Pakistan Inflation | Breaking NewsSupreme Court In Action | BOL News Headlines at 3 PM | Adiala Jail | Imran Khan CipherAfghan Illegal Refugees Last Day | BOL News Headlines At 1 PM | Police In ActionGas Price Increased | BOL News Headlines At 10 AM | Big News For Pakistani peopleAsim Jameel Dead News | BOL News Bulletin At 6 AM | CCTV Footage LeakedSiraj Ul Haq Big Announcement | BOL News Bulletin at 8 AM | Israel Vs Palestine

SAMAATV: SC stops accountability courts from giving decision in any caseCourt resumed hearing on intra-court appeal against decision to nullify NAB law amendments

BOLNETWORK: Military Court Law Big Amendment | Supreme Court Decision | Dunya BOL HaiLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

BOLNETWORK: BOL News Headlines at 3 PM | Supreme Court Big DecisionLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: The Supreme Court Stops Accountability Courts from Issuing Final Verdict In NAB CasesThe Supreme Court has barred the accountability courts from issuing final judgments in trials that landed before them after the apex court annulled the amendments to the National Accountability Laws.

BOLNETWORK: Reference against IHC Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani filed to SJCA reference has been submitted to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Islamabad High Court Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

BOLNETWORK: SC bars accountability courts from delivering final verdict in NAB casesThe Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued a directive restricting all accountability courts from delivering final verdicts in any cases.

