Prince Pearl 2023 Latest Price In Pakistan & Specs

The car stands on 13-inch alloy rims, giving it a sleek appearance. It features disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear, along with booster brakes, although ABS brakes are notably absent. LED turn signal lights integrated into the side mirrors provide added safety and convenience.

The Prince Pearl’s rear end, resembling the Suzuki Cultus, hosts rear brake lamps and reflectors. The rear lights, although similar to the Cultus, exhibit reasonable quality. The trunk boasts automatic opening, controlled by a button near the steering wheel, and adheres to local standards by including a spare tire.Stepping into the Prince Pearl’s interior, one is met with a pleasing silver-black tone with wooden accents on the dashboard and interior door panels.

In terms of fuel economy, the Prince Pearl boasts an expected mileage of 20 km/l in the city and 22 km/l on the highway, making it a cost-effective choice for daily transportation.The Prince Pearl is known for its easy-to-drive nature, thanks to its compact size, making it highly maneuverable in tight urban spaces. The suspension system effectively absorbs shocks during driving, though it may wobble slightly on plain roads.

The Prince Pearl’s controls are positioned opposite conventional layouts, which may take some getting used to. With practice, drivers can become more comfortable with this unique setup.One of the Prince Pearl’s advantages is its easy maintenance, as affordable auto parts are readily available on the market. However, the company’s after-sales services have room for improvement.

