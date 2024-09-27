Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif UN General Assembly Adresinde Pakistan'ın Pozisyonunu Vurgular

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York today , reported 24NewsHD TV channel.
Moreover, he will underline the importance of addressing the inequities in international economic relations and reforming the international financial architecture, besides urging the international community to take decisive measures in addressing climate change and countering the rising tide of Islamophobia.
During his interactions with world leaders and heads of international organisations and addresses at the high-level debates, he effectively highlighted Pakistan’s position on regional and global issues including the advancement of sustainable development agenda.Pakistan and Iraq on Friday agreed to further deepen and broaden the scope of existing bilateral ties and exploit the potential of enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation between both countries.
The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. They noted with grave concern the ongoing Israeli carnage on Gaza and the ensuing humanitarian catastrophe. Pakistan and Nepal have reiterated commitment to continue exploring avenues for enhancing bilateral and regional cooperation.
BM Pakistan Başbakan Shehbaz Sharif Filistin Jammu Ve Keşmir İklim Değişikliği
پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات
Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial - 🏆 16. / 51 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: 92newschannel - 🏆 21. / 51 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »