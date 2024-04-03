Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Chairs Meeting on Induction of Technical Advisors and Consultants

Pakistan must build a world-class talent pool because this is an age where talent makes all the difference to a nation's success. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding the induction of technical advisors and consultants from the private sector into the public sector. New initiatives to attract and retain top talent will be rolled out to secure Pakistan's success.

The meeting focuses on creating a more capable workforce that can effectively deliver the government's policy program while upholding principles of impartiality and recruitment on merit. The need to attract and retain top talent is as urgent and important as attracting and retaining investments in the country

