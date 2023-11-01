President denounces use of brutal force against Palestinians

He said that Pakistan was seriously concerned at the incessant Israeli aggression against civilians, which had killed thousands of people including women, children, and elderly. He stressed that the international community should condemn the continued Israeli aggression in Gaza.
He stated that Pakistan stood for a total withdrawal of Israel from all occupied Arab territories, including Jerusalem, as well as the establishment of an independent homeland for Palestinians with Al-Quds Sharif as its capital.
The President gave these remarks during a presentation of diplomatic credentials ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Talking to the envoys, the President said that Pakistan was closely monitoring the situation in Palestine and wanted the restoration of the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine. He highlighted that Pakistan had consistently supported the Palestine cause, and wanted a comprehensive resolution of all outstanding Arab-Israeli disputes to ensure lasting peace in the region.
Speaking to the envoys, the President said that Pakistan wanted to further intensify political, economic and cultural links with all friendly countries, besides increasing bilateral trade and investment relations.He highlighted that Pakistan had established a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which provided a one window facility for investment in IT, Corporate Farming, Minerals and Energy sectors of Pakistan.
President also highlighted the gross human rights violations being committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
