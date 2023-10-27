President directs varsity to accommodate student who missed course due to COVID-19

He expressed displeasure university did not timely process her case.He said Air University did not follow recommendations of HEC.ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has asked Air University to reconsider the case of granting one additional year to its female student for completing her degree as she was unable to complete the remaining courses of her BS degree due to suffering from COVID-19.

He expressed displeasure that the University did not timely process her case, despite the fact that Higher Education Commission (HEC)’s Policy and University Regulations provided for remedies to resolve such issues by granting extension.

He said that there was no reason for the University to deviate from HEC’s policy and recommendations, stating that instead of rectifying its maladministration, the University submitted a representation before the President without realizing its implications in respect of public exchequer and wastage of study timeline of its student. headtopics.com

President gave these directions while deciding upon a representation filed by Air University against the order of the Wafaqi Mohtasib directing it to place Ms Iqra Munir’s case before the University Functional Committee (UFC) and reconsider it for allowing her one more year to complete her BS degree.

As per details, Ms Iqra Munir (the complainant) had filed a complaint before the Wafaqi Mohtasib alleging that she was a student of Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Psychology Programme in one of the colleges affiliated with the Air University. According to her, due to Covid pandemic, she could not complete her degree in 2020. She approached the University to allow her for completion of her degree but she was advised to contact HEC for grant of an additional year to complete her studies. headtopics.com

Later, HEC advised that the competent authority of the University may reconsider her case for extension keeping in view her medical history and the provisions already available in HEC Policy and University Regulations. However, after a lapse of one year she was not given the extension. Feeling aggrieved, she approached the Wafaqi Mohtasib, who passed the order in her favour. The University then filed a representation before the President against the order of the Mohtasib.

مزید پڑھ:

BOLNETWORK »

Alvi says president will continue his duty until next president electedPresident Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is in search of a new narrative lure its supporters and voters. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Alcaraz on the mend, plans to play Paris Masters, ATP FinalsReigning Wimbledon champion had previously been sidelined due to an inflammation in his left foot مزید پڑھ ⮕

Level-playing field a must for free and fair elections: President AlviLevel-playing field a must for free and fair elections: President Alvi مزید پڑھ ⮕

ECP rejects President's remarks on delay in general electionsPresident Arif Alvi calls for level playing field for all مزید پڑھ ⮕

Turkish President slams EU on for failing to call cease-fire in GazaTurkish President slams EU on for failing to call cease-fire in Gaza مزید پڑھ ⮕

President Alvi reaffirms solidarity with Kashmiris on Black DayWe are with you at every forum, President of Pakistan assures Kashmiris مزید پڑھ ⮕