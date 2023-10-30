President Arif Alvi expresses deep grief over death of Asim Jamil

The president, expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, also prayed that may Almighty Allah grant patience to them to bear this loss.

Funeral prayer of famous scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son, Asim Jamil, would be offered on Monday evening after Isha in Mian Channu, Bol News reported. Preparations for the funeral prayer are underway. Friends, relatives and others are visiting house of the renowned scholar to mourn death of his younger son.Elder brother of Asim Jamil, Yousaf Jamil said that his brother had been suffering from depression since his childhood and the condition had exacerbated in recent months. He said that unfortunately his brother was alone at home at the time of incident. He said Asim Jamil took gun from the security guard and shot himself.

DPO Khanewal Rana Umar Farooq Salamat confirmed that Asim Jamil was shot dead, saying he got a bullet in his chest. “Nephew of Tariq Jamil has claimed that Asim Jameel shot himself,” Salamat added.

