President Telephones Heirs Of Martyrs: President Condoles, Pays Glowing Tributes To Martyrs

Arif Alvi expressed his condolences over the phone to the families of Pakistan Army Soldiers who were martyred in north and South Waziristan on 16th and 18th of this month.The President called the heirs of Martyred Sepoy Abdul Hameed, Lance Naik Tabassum Ul Haq, Sepoy Naeem Akhtar, Lance Naik Waris Khan and Sepoy Sajid Azeem.

President directs varsity to accommodate student who missed course due to COVID-19ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has asked Air University to reconsider the case of granting one additional year to its female student.

Oct 27, 1947 was one of the darkest days for Kashmiri people: presidentISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said October 27, 1947 was one of the darkest days for the Kashmiri people. The Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, which began on that day, stifled the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiris to determine their own destiny, he said.

Russian President Warn Israel to Stop War | IsraelLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

Political stability vital for economic wellbeing: President AlviAlvi underscored the role of political stability in ensuring the economic wellbeing of the country.

Efforts underway to bring investment under joint-ventures: PresidentKARACHI: President Dr. Arif Alvi said that efforts were being made to bring foreign investment under joint-ventures to improve the economy of the country.

Alvi Attends Trade Association Ceremony: President Urges Political Stability For Economic ProsperityPresident Dr. Arif Alvi has underscored the critical role of political stability in ensuring the economic wellbeing of the country. Speaking at a ceremony of the Korangi Association of Trade & Industry in Karachi, he highlighted the substantial contributions of the business community of the metropolis to charitable endeavors.