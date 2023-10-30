President Rwanda Arrives In Islamabad: Dr. Kalinda To Meet President Alvi, PM Kakar

President Of Senate Of Rwanda Dr Francois Kalinda arrives in Islamabad along with five-member delegation. Delegation expected to meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar and others.

President Arif Alvi expresses deep grief over death of Asim JamilISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sudden death of Asim Jamil, son of renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Efforts underway to bring investment under joint-ventures: PresidentKARACHI: President Dr. Arif Alvi said that efforts were being made to bring foreign investment under joint-ventures to improve the economy of the country. مزید پڑھ ⮕

PM Anwaar Kakar reaffirms commitment to further cement strategic ties with TurkiyeISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan's abiding commitment to further cement its multidimensional strategic ties with Turkiye, especially in the economic domain. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Caretaker PM to preside over various meetings in LahoreThe caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will preside over various meetings in Lahore on Monday and Tuesday, Bol News reported. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Caretaker PM arrives in Lahore on 2-day visit on MondayThe caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will preside over various meetings in Lahore on Monday and Tuesday, Bol News reported. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Alvi Attends Trade Association Ceremony: President Urges Political Stability For Economic ProsperityPresident Dr. Arif Alvi has underscored the critical role of political stability in ensuring the economic wellbeing of the country. Speaking at a ceremony of the Korangi Association of Trade & Industry in Karachi, he highlighted the substantial contributions of the business community of the metropolis to charitable endeavors. مزید پڑھ ⮕