(Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Nov. 25-27 (all times GMT):* Liverpool are one of the only two clubs City striker Erling Haaland has not scored against in the top flight. * City's Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Sergio Gomez and Mateo Kovacic will likely remain on the sidelines due to injuries.

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson and Norway's Haaland, who missed games on international duty, are expected to feature in the top-of-the-table clash. * Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has netted seven times in 12 league appearances against City, who have won their last 23 home games across all competitions.* Sheffield United have been in poor form at home, losing four, winning one and drawing one. The promoted side sit 18th after collecting five points from 12 matches. * Dominic Solanke scored a double to help Bournemouth move out of the bottom three with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United. They are 16th in the standing





Nottingham Forest surprise Villa to snap winless streakNottingham Forest stunned Aston Villa with their first Premier League win in seven games on Sunday.

Emotional Diaz goal rescues draw for Liverpool against lowly LutonLiverpool played 1-1 draw against struggling Luton Town in the Premier League on Sunday.

Jackson treble fires Chelsea to chaotic victory over nine-man SpursChelsea ended nine-man Tottenham's unbeaten start to the Premier League season with 4-1 win,

‘SPL to introduce regional cricket talent to the global stage’ says Kamran TessoriThe Sindh Premier League (SPL) is set to debut in December, showcasing the talent and culture of Sindh province and introducing young cricketers to the global stage.

Arteta urges Premier League to expand squad sizes amidst injury concernsArsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called on the Premier League to contemplate increasing squad sizes as he revealed that both Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey could face extended periods on the sidelines.

Arsenal insist on world-class officiating standards in Premier LeagueArsenal expressed unwavering support for their manager, Mikel Arteta, following his impassioned criticism of the contentious decision to award Newcastle's winning goal, which led to a 1-0 defeat for the Gunners.

