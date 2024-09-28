Polonya 2025 Bütçesinde Doğal Afetler İçin Rezerv Artırılıyor

WARSAW - Poland's 2025 draft budget will set aside 3.2 billion zlotys as a reserve for dealing with natural disasters, the finance minister said on Saturday, after devastating floods wreaked havoc in the country.

The deluge has also compounded the financial worries of a government facing the prospect of EU budget discipline measures. He also said that the government would transfer 738 million zlotys from the general subsidy reserve to local authorities affected by the floods.

Polonya Bütçe Doğal Afetler Sel Finans

ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:



DunyaNews / 🏆 1. in PK

پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Apple to switch to OLED displays for all upcoming iPhones from 2025Apple to switch to OLED displays for all upcoming iPhones from 2025

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Germany's Brandenburg state votes, far-right AfD likely to notch up another winThe federal election is due in September 2025

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

ICC confirms date for 2025 World Test Championship finalICC confirms date for 2025 World Test Championship final

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

US Navy partners with Shield AI to enhance autonomy in Naval aviationA technical demonstration is planned for late 2025

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

China's Geespace launches 10 low-orbit satellites, eyeing StarlinkSatellites in orbit to service over 200 million users worldwide by the end of 2025.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

دیپیکا پڈوکون اور رنویر کے ہونیوالے بچے کی پیدائش کی تاریخ کیا؟اداکارہ مارچ 2025 تک زچگی کی چھٹیوں پر رہیں گی

ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »