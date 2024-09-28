Polonya 2025 Bütçesinde Doğal Afetler İçin Rezerv Artırılıyor

WARSAW - Poland's 2025 draft budget will set aside 3.2 billion zlotys as a reserve for dealing with natural disasters, the finance minister said on Saturday, after devastating floods wreaked havoc in the country.
The deluge has also compounded the financial worries of a government facing the prospect of EU budget discipline measures. He also said that the government would transfer 738 million zlotys from the general subsidy reserve to local authorities affected by the floods.
