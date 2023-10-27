Police open probe against Imran Khan, Qureshi over May 9 events

An official inquiry into the events of May 9 has been opened by police in three districts of Punjab province against Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the deputy chairman of the party.

The police teams from Kasur and Faisalabad asked specific questions during the initial investigation, but the PTI leaders chose not to answer them. Teams from Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Kasur police have commenced their interrogations of Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi within Adiala Jail. Permission for these interrogations was granted by a court established under the Official Secrets Act.

The police team from Rawalpindi is expected to return to Adiala Jail in the coming days to interrogate Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the former prime minister. Meanwhile, the teams from Faisalabad and Kasur have completed their preliminary investigations, according to jail sources.As part of ongoing attempts to determine what happened on May 9 and the roles that different people played in those occurrences, investigations are being conducted. headtopics.com

