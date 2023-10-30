Planning Ministry gears up efforts to implement agri-focused projects

Judges, military officers can be held accountable under NAB law: Justice ShahWaqar Younis criticizes airing of Babar Azam's private messages on television

Government working to tackle economic challenges with agricultural sector on priority: FinminInflation remains problem, efforts are underway to bring it under control: Dr Shamshad Akhtar مزید پڑھ ⮕

Trescothick says ‘We’re still very much focused on all formats of the game’England, the reigning champions, have been struggling to find their groove, raising questions about their dedication to a format that has been grappling with an identity crisis. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistan Army's transformational initiatives for GwadarPakistan Army is revolutionizing Gwadar with projects in fisheries, education, healthcare, and more. A brighter future for a once-neglected city. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Efforts underway to bring investment under joint-ventures: PresidentKARACHI: President Dr. Arif Alvi said that efforts were being made to bring foreign investment under joint-ventures to improve the economy of the country. مزید پڑھ ⮕

UAE Updates Work Permit Fees for Pakistani FreelancersIn Lahore, the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) issues 12 different work permits, which vary based on the job مزید پڑھ ⮕

Public Sector Universities expecting care from care-taker setupThe author discusses the state of public sector universities in Punjab, Pakistan, and argues that fresh blood is needed in the form of young and focused individuals with strong teaching and administrative experience مزید پڑھ ⮕