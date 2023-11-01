Pharmacists prescribe another round of US protest to highlight working conditions

, said Lannie Duong, a pharmacist who is helping to organize the protest. She said organizers estimate that “at least hundreds” of pharmacists and technicians — mostly for Walgreens and other big retailers like CVS Health — were involved.

Walgreens spokesman Fraser Engerman said Monday afternoon that the company had to close three of its nearly 9,000 U.S. locations “due to workforce disruptions.” This week’s protests followed a similar demonstration earlier this month that also targeted Walgreens and one last month involving CVS locations in the Kansas City area.

Pharmacists and technicians fill prescriptions, answer customer calls about drug shortages, work the drive-thru window and provide a growing amount of care and health counseling. Then there’s vaccines. Many shots are administered year-round, but each fall drugstores see a wave of people seeking protection against the flu and COVID-19. This year, there’s also a new shot for people ages 60 and older for a virus called RSV.

He said companies often prompt pharmacists to ask people about their vaccine needs at the cash register.

