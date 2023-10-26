Petrol prices in Pakistan to see slight hike from November 1

As a result, the ex-refinery cost for petrol is projected to be around Rs204.76 per litre, compared to the previous fortnight's price of Rs202.33 per litre.

Conversely, diesel prices are anticipated to witness a downward revision of approximately Rs5.65 per litre, reflecting the decline in international diesel prices. Globally, diesel prices have fallen to $112.53 per barrel, down from the previous fortnight's price of $114.65 per barrel. Accordingly, the ex-refinery cost of diesel is set at Rs225.74 per litre, compared to the prior rate of Rs231.38 per litre.

It is worth noting that there are still around three trading sessions remaining before the next pricing update, making it clear that the future trajectory of fuel prices will largely depend on global market dynamics and the exchange rate.The government is expected to announce the next fortnightly update on October 31, 2023, providing further insight into how Pakistan's fuel prices will continue to evolve in response to international developments. headtopics.com

International oil benchmarks also reflect this trend, showing an average price of $90.25 per barrel as compared to the previous fortnight's weighted average price of $87.35 per barrel.

