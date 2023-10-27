Oct 27, 1947 was one of the darkest days for Kashmiri people: president

“Over the last seventy-six years, India has not only reneged on its obligations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir but has also shown disregard to multilateralism by backtracking on the UNSC resolutions. The people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have endured endless oppression during this long period. However, India has failed to blunt their resolve to realize their inalienable right to self-determination,” Arif Alvi said.

He paid homage to the exemplary courage of the Kashmiris in their continued fight for the right to self-determination while simultaneously resisting the excesses being committed by the Indian forces. Undoubtedly, their sacrifices would not go in vain, he said.

The president said the unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019 were in blatant violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and international law. The efforts to effect a demographic change and perpetuated the Indian occupation of the disputed territory were aimed at undermining the Kashmiri people’s democratic right to decide their own future, he said. headtopics.com

“Today, the Kashmiri people are enduring multi-faceted curbs, with their leadership incarcerated and their voice muzzled. However, the ongoing human rights violations cannot dampen the Kashmiris’ just struggle. The international community and media should highlight the plight of these defenseless people and hold India accountable for its brutalities and human rights violations in IIOJK,” he said.

President Alvi said Pakistan had shown its steadfast support and solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters since the beginning of Indian Occupation in 1947. It would continue to do so until the final resolution of the dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions and as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people, he maintained. headtopics.com

مزید پڑھ:

BOLNETWORK »

President message: October 27, 1947 is one of the darkest days for the people of KashmirPresident Arif Alvi in his message at Kashmir Black Day said that October 27, 1947 is one of the darkest days for the people of Kashmir. Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir since that day has stifled the legitimate aspirations of Kashmiris to determine their own destiny. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Senate passes resolution strongly reaffirming Pakistan’s solidarity with KashmirisSenate on Friday unanimously passed a resolution strongly reaffirming Pakistan’s solidarity with the Kashmiri people مزید پڑھ ⮕

Black Day: Kashmiris observe Oct 27 as black day against atrocious Indian occupationThe All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter has said that October 27 is the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. مزید پڑھ ⮕

PM shares documentary on Kashmir: untold stories of courage, self-determination of Kashmiris presented wellThe Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has shared a documentary about untold stories, the courage, and the long path to self-determination of Kashmiri people on social media platform X. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Message from Caretaker Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on ‘Kashmir Black Day’Today marks the 76th anniversary of India’s occupation of the large parts of Jammu and Kashmir against the will of the Kashmiri people. On 27 October 1947, India landed its troops in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the first time. It continues to forcibly occupy this territory ever since. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Gold price in Pakistan stands at Rs211,300/tola on Oct 27Gold price in Pakistan on Friday (Oct 27) stood at Rs. 211,300 per tola, while 10 grams can be obtained for Rs. 181,150 مزید پڑھ ⮕