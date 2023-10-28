October 2023: Suzuki Cultus latest price update

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 latest PTA Tax October 2023Samsung continued to be a top seller in the mobile phone market, featuring high-end models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which departed مزید پڑھ ⮕

Gold Rate in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in KuwaitOn October 27, 2023, there was a notable surge in the gold price in Kuwait, with an increase of KWD 517.820 per ounce. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Mepco bill: Check online electricity bill for October 2023Mepco facilitates bill distribution at the doorstep of its customers throughout the region where it provides its services. مزید پڑھ ⮕

– Dirham rate in Pakistan today: 27, October 2023Stay updated with the AED to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan. Get the latest news on UAE Dirham rates and currency dynamics. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – October 27, 2023The Pakistani currency exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, UAE Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies on October 27, 2023 (Friday). مزید پڑھ ⮕

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Euro on October 28, 2023In Karachi, on Saturday, October 28, 2023, here are the open market exchange rates for foreign currencies, including the US Dollar. مزید پڑھ ⮕