OIC condemns ongoing brutal Israeli aggression against Gaza

“This relentless assault has resulted in butchering thousands of martyrs and wounding innocent civilians, including women, children, medical personnel and journalists, in addition to the deliberate destruction of buildings, hospitals, schools, places of worship, and United Nations facilities,” OIC Secretariat in Jeddah said in a press statement.

Israel still threatened to bomb hospitals, in addition to continuing to prevent access to food, medicine, water, and electricity, which constituted collective punishment, war crimes, and flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, it was added.

The secretary-general also affirmed the OIC’s rejection and condemnation of the escalation of acts of murder, incitement, and organized terrorism committed by extremist settler groups and Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian citizens throughout the West Bank, including the occupied city of Al-Quds. headtopics.com

These criminal acts have tragically led to the martyrdom of more than 115 Palestinian citizens since the beginning of the month.“He holds Israel, the occupying power, fully responsible for the continuation of these criminal acts,” the press statement said.

Angelina Jolie slams Israeli Defence Forcces (IDF) for killing GazansStrongly condemns Hamas attacks on Israeli people مزید پڑھ ⮕

Investors on edge as Middle East conflict intensifiesOn Friday, Israeli air and ground forces stepped up operations in the Gaza Strip مزید پڑھ ⮕

JUI-F Chief condemns Israeli atrocities against PalestiniansJamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the entire Pakistani nation stands with its Palestinian brethern مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Gaza conflict: Saudi Arabia warns USSaudi officials have cautioned the United States (US) about the potential dire consequences of an Israeli ground incursion into the Gaza Strip. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel Hamas War Live udpatesIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Saturday the war in Gaza is 'going to be long.' مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel Hamas War Live udpatesIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Saturday the war in Gaza is 'going to be long.' مزید پڑھ ⮕