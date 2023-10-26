Over Rs453bn generated in non-tax revenue in three months

The Finance Ministry has revealed that there has been an increase of Rs243 billion in the government’s non-tax revenue in the first three months of the ongoing fiscal year, as compared to the same period last year.

This fiscal year, from July to September, the government generated non-tax income of more than Rs453 billion, according to the Finance Ministry. During the same period last financial year, the volume of non-tax revenue was Rs210.60 billion.

In the first three months of this fiscal year, more than Rs222 billion have been collected in the form of petroleum levy, the ministry revealed, while during the same period last year, Rs47.47 billion had been collected from consumers under the same head. headtopics.com

Under the IMF agreement, the collection of Rs55 per liter levy on diesel and Rs60 per liter levy on petrol is going on. In this financial year, the overall target for collection of petroleum levy is Rs869 billion.

According to the ministry’s report, the government institutions received Rs66.76 billion as mark-up, Rs14.54 billion in passport fee, and Rs41.65 billion through royalty from oil and gas. The report further said that regulatory authorities, including the PTA, earned a profit of Rs3.58 billion, the Islamabad district administration earned Rs5.222 billion in revenue and the provinces collected more than Rs18 billion in mark-up.US Dollar breaks Pakistani Rupee's winning streak headtopics.com

Strong showing by Alphabet, Meta signal ad market rebound underwayThe three companies surpassed quarterly revenue expectations this week مزید پڑھ ⮕

Dassault Systemes hikes profit target as subscriptions surgeTotal revenue increased by 11% in constant currency terms مزید پڑھ ⮕

Japan weighs spending $33bn on measures to fight inflationPlan includes payouts to low-income households, one-off income and residential tax cuts مزید پڑھ ⮕

Global billionaire tax could yield $250bn annuallyTheir effective personal tax is often far less than what other taxpayers of most modest means pay مزید پڑھ ⮕

Emirates flights to Israel - Latest updateEmirates routinely carries three flights a day to Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV). مزید پڑھ ⮕

Facebook-parent Meta beats revenue estimates on digital ad strengthShares of Meta, which have risen nearly 150% so far this year, flip-flopped in after-hours trading مزید پڑھ ⮕