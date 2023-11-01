Over 300 illegal immigrants arrested in Karachi so far

54 illegal immigrants from East Zone including Sohrab Goth-Al-Asif, Sachal and surrounding areas were rounded up during the police operations. Earlier addressing a news conference recently, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti said the no compromise will be made at all on the deadline given for voluntary repatriation of foreign nationals including Afghans staying illegally in Pakistan.

He warned that a strict action according the law of the land will be taken against the Pakistani nationals, who would be involved in facilitating the illegal foreigners in obtaining documents, properties and managing businesses in Pakistan.

Replying to a question, Sarfaraz Bugti said it is a challenging task, but we as a State, have a capacity to counter this challenge.

