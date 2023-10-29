Outpouring of condolences follows death news of Asim Jamil

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif also took to X to share his thoughts.

مولانا طارق جمیل صاحب اور ان کے اہل خانہ سے جواں سال فرزند عاصم جمیل کی وفات پر دلی دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار کرتا ہوں۔ اس حادثے پر ہم سب آپ کے غم میں شریک ہیں۔ یقیناً یہ ایک ناقابل برداشت غم ہے۔ ہماری دعائیں اور ہمدردیاں آپ کے ساتھ ہیں۔ اللہ تعالیٰ مرحوم کو اپنے جوار رحمت میں بلند…In addition to these notable individuals, numerous public figures including the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf extended their heartfelt condolences following the passing of Asim Jamil.

اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی راجہ پرویز اشرف کا معروف عالم دین مولانا طارق جمیل کے فرزند کے انتقال پر اظہار تعزیتاسپیکر کی مرحوم کے درجات کی بلندی کے لیے دعا.

Outpouring of condolences follows news of death of Asim JamilAsim Jamil - the son of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil - was shot dead on Sunday and condolences poured in from across the country. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Tariq Jamil's son Asim Jamil shot deadAccording to initial reports, Asim Jamil's body was shifted to Tulamba Hospital. مزید پڑھ ⮕

