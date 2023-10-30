Oppo A2m: A New Budget 5G Phone with Dimensity 700 SoC

Oppo A2m, a close relative of the recently launched A2x, is in development with a unique chipset., its closely related counterpart, the Oppo A2m, is currently in development. Although these two smartphones have a strong family resemblance and almost identical specifications, a new listing has revealed a unique chipset selection for the A2M.

The Oppo A2m features a 6.56-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution, along with a small waterdrop notch housing a 5-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, it hosts a single 13-megapixel camera. The device is expected to operate on Android 13, possibly with the ColorOS interface.is expected to feature a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

